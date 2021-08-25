Uttarakhand govt makes Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan brand ambassador

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday made Pawandeep Rajan, who won Indian Idol, a famous singing competition, the brand ambassador to promote state’s art, culture and tourism. Dhami made the announcement after meeting Rajan at his Dehradun residence earlier today.

Dhami said Pawandeep, who is from a humble background, has brought Uttarakhand fame with his immense talent. Pawandeep also played a tune on guitar for the chief minister.

Earlier this month, when Pawandeep won the Indian Idol, there were celebrations in many parts of the state as residents distributed sweets and burst crackers.

Earlier in his Facebook post, Dhami had stated that Rajan had not only won Indian Idol competition but also the hearts of all the countrymen with his singing.

Pawandeep’s family lives in Talli Chowki village of Champawat district. He was born in 1996. His father Suresh Rajan, mother Saroj Rajan and sisters are Kumaoni folk artists. He started playing tabla as a two-year old.