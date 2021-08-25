Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand govt makes Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan brand ambassador
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan at his Dehradun residence. (HT Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan at his Dehradun residence. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt makes Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan brand ambassador

When Pawandeep won the Indian Idol earlier this month, there were widespread celebrations in many parts of Uttarakhand as residents distributed sweets and burst crackers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday made Pawandeep Rajan, who won Indian Idol, a famous singing competition, the brand ambassador to promote state’s art, culture and tourism. Dhami made the announcement after meeting Rajan at his Dehradun residence earlier today.

Dhami said Pawandeep, who is from a humble background, has brought Uttarakhand fame with his immense talent. Pawandeep also played a tune on guitar for the chief minister.

Earlier this month, when Pawandeep won the Indian Idol, there were celebrations in many parts of the state as residents distributed sweets and burst crackers.

Earlier in his Facebook post, Dhami had stated that Rajan had not only won Indian Idol competition but also the hearts of all the countrymen with his singing.

Pawandeep’s family lives in Talli Chowki village of Champawat district. He was born in 1996. His father Suresh Rajan, mother Saroj Rajan and sisters are Kumaoni folk artists. He started playing tabla as a two-year old.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.