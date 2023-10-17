Uttarakhand govt signs MoUs worth 5,450 crore in Dubai

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups in the road show organised in Dubai for the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023.



Till now, investment memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹5,450 crore have been signed with various industrial groups in the Emirates nation in the presence of the chief minister.



Pushkar Singh Dhami also invited all the industrial houses for the summit to be organised in Dehradun on December 8 and 9, the government said in a statement. State cabinet minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat was also present along with the CM Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is seen during the signing of MoU with an industrial group in Dubai.

The Uttarakhand government signed MoUs worth ₹5,450 crore with industrial groups related to tourism, education, infrastructure and real estate. The industrial groups which signed MoUs include Sir Biotech and Hyatt India ( ₹2,000 crore), Carmilla Nutrition Technology Group ( ₹950 crore), GTC Group and Flow Conglomerate Group ( ₹800 crore),



An MoU of ₹500 crore and ₹700 crore for manufacturing sector with Exley Group and investment MoU of ₹500 crore with Sharaf Logistics have been signed. Uttarakhand's secretary (Industries) Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoUs on behalf of the state government.

Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an investment friendly system has been developed in Uttarakhand. A lot of work has been done in the field of infrastructure in the state, he added.

“Bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have become stronger than before. Bilateral trade between the two countries is growing at the rate of about 20 percent”, the chief minister said.



Dhami said that a large number of NRIs are working in the UAE.



“Uttarakhand is also keen to cooperate with you for the planned development of its cities and establishment of new cities, so that it can take advantage of your expertise in this field. The Government of Uttarakhand is always ready to provide all the basic necessary facilities to the investors in the state and especially in the last two years, it has made planned efforts for attracting investment in the state”, he added.



“In this regard , to attract global investment in Uttarakhand in the month of December, 2023. “Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit – 2023 (Destination Uttarakhand)” is being organised”, the CM said.

“The state of Uttarakhand has succeeded in creating a distinct identity for itself in India due to its progressive industrial promotion policies. Industrial electricity rates in the state are lower than other states of India, industrial harmony and excellent law and order in the state make it more special. Our state, being situated in the Himalayan region, is blessed with a diverse agricultural climate and is suitable for organic agriculture”, Dhami was quoted as saying in his statement.



“Various policies, schemes and facilities are being provided by the state government to provide a better environment for the establishment of food processing industries in the state. At present, two mega food parks and four food clusters have been built in Uttarakhand, which are working at their full capacity”, he added.

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said,"The state government is continuously making active efforts to develop the state as a most suitable destination for investment. In this direction, the state of Uttarakhand has appeared before you with its limitless possibilities. The state government is continuously making efforts in the direction of ease of doing business. Uttarakhand is in the achievers category. The state has taken specific initiatives towards reforming labour laws".



“Similarly, continuous improvements and simplification have been made in the direction of providing land to investors. The State Government is particularly conscious of encouraging investment in specific sectors based on the resources available in the State”, Rawat added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail