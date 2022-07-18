Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured
- The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra.
As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening.
The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident.
Twenty-one injured passengers were referred to the government hospital in Rishikesh, it further added. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.
After being alerted, the state disaster response force (SDRF) and police were rushed to the spot.
The cause of the accident is yet to be known.
793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn't understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there. The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only.
Prez poll: MLAs in Bihar come in ambulance, PPE kit to vote
A BJP MLA in Bihar arrived in an ambulance while a JD(U) member came wearing a PPE kit to cast their votes during the polling for the election of the next President of India that took place on Monday, according to Legislative Assembly officials. A total of 241 votes were cast by the members of Bihar Legislative Assembly, which has a strength of 243. BJP's Subhash Singh did not vote as he is admitted in a hospital.
Presidential poll: Lone NCP MLA in J’khand says voted for Murmu
Lone NCP member in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Kamlesh Singh, said he had “followed his conscience” and voted for National Democratic Alliance nominee as the next President of India in the polling which was held here on Monday. A former minister and member of Madhu Koda cabinet, Singh, is facing charges of money laundering and disproportionate assets, as do his close family members including his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law.
German Shepherd lands up in Bihar police station after caretakers sent to jail
A German Shepherd dog has landed up in a police station in Bihar after he was found in a car carrying liquor bottles and his caretakers were sent to jail for the sale and consumption of liquor have been banned in the state since 2016, officials said on Monday. The dog has been in Buxar's Mufassil police station for the last 12 days and has become a point of attraction for the locals.
