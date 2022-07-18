Uttarakhand: Haridwar-bound bus overturns in Tehri, 21 injured

As least 21 passengers were injured when a private bus overturned near Kaudiyala on the Srinagar-Rishikesh highway under Devprayag police station in Tehri Garhwal district on Monday evening.

The district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said no serious injuries or casualties were reported in the accident.

The bus, which was on its way from Kedarnath to Haridwar, was carrying 31 adults and two children from Maharashtra.

Twenty-one injured passengers were referred to the government hospital in Rishikesh, it further added. The incident took place around 5.30pm, officials said.

After being alerted, the state disaster response force (SDRF) and police were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

