Start refund system for plastic water bottles across state: Uttarakhand HC

Uttarakhand high court on Friday directed the state government to start digital deposit refund system for plastic water bottles across the state. The scheme is presently being operated in the Kedarnath Dham area. (Representative file image)

Under this scheme, pilgrims deposit an additional amount of ₹10 while purchasing plastic water bottles and get a refund upon returning the bottles.

The directions were issued by the division bench of chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Manoj Tiwari while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Almora-based Jitendra Yadav, who originally hails from Delhi.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for July 28.

Dushyant Mainali, counsel of the petitioner said the PIL alleged there has been ecological degradation in the state due to the failure of the state and its authorities to follow the solid waste management laws and ignorance and non-observance of extended producers responsibility.

The PIL has sought directions from the court to the state government to take all immediate effective steps to strictly implement the provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and the provisions of Uttarakhand Plastic and other Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Regulation of Use and Disposal) Act, 2013 and to strictly enforce the Extended Producer’s Responsibility in terms of the notification issued on February 16, 2021.

Mainali said the HC has directed the state government to implement the digital deposit system by affixing QR codes on plastic water bottles across the state on the lines of Kedarnath route.

“The HC also directed the state government that it should issue an order to get the QR code affixed on the bottles at the manufacturer’s level so that the plastic bottles coming to Uttarakhand already have a QR code and can be shown at the recovery centres where buyers can be refunded on returning bottles”, he said.

Mainali said the court has also ordered the state government to ensure biometric attendance of all sanitation workers in rural and urban areas and ensure tracking of all garbage lifting vehicles through GPS equipment.

“The court also said that on Sunday, June 18, all judges and employees of the judiciary, high court and district courts will conduct a cleanliness campaign in the entire state. The state government has been directed also to cooperate in this regard”, he said.

He said the court has ordered the state government that the lapses found by the high-level committee comprising officials from the union environment ministry, state pollution control board, central pollution control board and GB Pant Himalayan Institute regarding garbage disposal in Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath Hemkund Sahib, should be removed at the earlier.

Mainali added that the HC has also directed the state government to ensure the installation of garbage bags and dustbins in all commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and pilgrim vehicles entering Uttarakhand.

