IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: Man trampled to death by elephant on Neelkanth stretch
Forest authorities have asked for additional patrolling staff to prevent incidents of elephant-human conflict, witnessed regualarly in these areas. (HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
Forest authorities have asked for additional patrolling staff to prevent incidents of elephant-human conflict, witnessed regualarly in these areas. (HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Man trampled to death by elephant on Neelkanth stretch

  • Last month on February 22 in a similar incident, an elephant had mowed down a person at Phoolchatti road near Neelkanth shrine
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST

A 55-year-old was trampled to death by an elephant on the path towards Neelkanth shrine in Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Pauri Garhwal district.

Dheer Singh, range officer Gauhri in Rajaji Tiger Reserve said the incident occurred on the Neelkanth shrine stretch when a 55-year-old person was passing through the same.

“The elephant charged and attacked the person who died on the spot. We are trying to identify the deceased person and his body has been sent for post-mortem. As this is a sensitive area we have sought additional patrolling staff from the authorities as in the recent years, many such incidents of elephant-human conflict have come to light,” said Singh.

Additional superintendent of police Pauri Garhwal Manisha Joshi also arrived at the spot and directed the deployment of police personnel as well as putting up warning signages about elephant movement in the area.

Notably, last month on February 22 in a similar incident, an elephant had mowed down a person at Phoolchatti road near Neelkanth shrine-Lakshman Jhula area in Pauri Garhwal district.

The wild elephant also rammed into nearby shops, damaging three of them and breaking window panes of a goods transport van parked adjacent to the shops.

While two years ago in March, a 20-year-old youth, returning after paying obeisance at the Neelkanth shrine, was trampled to death when an elephant attacked him and his friends near Mauni Baba junction of Neelkanth-Lakshman Jhula stretch.

Three days ago, a leopard attacked a Scooty driver near Chandolarai village on Premnagar- Gadauli-Khandah stretch of Pauri.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Congress alleges corruption, mismanagement in Mahakumbh

Forest range officer Pauri, Anil Bhatt said in view of the wild animal incidents, additional deployment of forest patrolling team has been done in Gadauli area and local people have been urged to be cautious and report to the forest control room immediately if they spot leopard movement.

Local resident Rajendra Bhandari said that in recent months, movement of elephants in this area had increased, demanding round the clock deployment of forest personnel as both pilgrims and local people are under threat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news man-elephant conflict
Close
Forest authorities have asked for additional patrolling staff to prevent incidents of elephant-human conflict, witnessed regualarly in these areas. (HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
Forest authorities have asked for additional patrolling staff to prevent incidents of elephant-human conflict, witnessed regualarly in these areas. (HT PHOTO)(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Man trampled to death by elephant on Neelkanth stretch

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Last month on February 22 in a similar incident, an elephant had mowed down a person at Phoolchatti road near Neelkanth shrine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees gather at the Har-ki-Pauri Ganga ghat in Haridwar(REUTERS)
Devotees gather at the Har-ki-Pauri Ganga ghat in Haridwar(REUTERS)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand Congress alleges corruption, mismanagement in Mahakumbh

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Congress MLA Pritam objected to the curtailing of Haridwar Maha Kumbh to one month on the pretext of Coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OP Dhankar, a former agriculture minister and MLA from Jhajjar’s Badli constituency had, however, failed to get re-elected in the 2019 assembly polls. (HT File)
OP Dhankar, a former agriculture minister and MLA from Jhajjar’s Badli constituency had, however, failed to get re-elected in the 2019 assembly polls. (HT File)
dehradun news

BJP postpones Dhankar’s meeting in Yamunanagar

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Meeting was postponed citing ‘personal reasons’ and the leader’s ‘busy schedule due to assembly session’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (@tsrawatbjp)
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (@tsrawatbjp)
dehradun news

Impractical: Cong, experts on Gairsain as U'khand's new administrative division

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:41 AM IST
  • The declaration was made by the CM in his budgetary speech on March 4 under which the new division would comprise four districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: Month later, rescue continues; experts say 'no lessons learnt'

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • Several studies in the past month have said that the tragedy was because of man-made reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in Uttarakhand

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Gairsain, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:35 PM IST
  • It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
dehradun news

Chamoli floods: Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM presents 57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The girl’s parents reported the assault after they found she was bleeding. She was rushed to a community hospital and later referred to Dehradun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
dehradun news

Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pithoragarh/haldwani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers

By Ankur Sharma, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation,(Sourced)
Image for representation,(Sourced)
dehradun news

Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP