Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass dies at 65

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Dass, MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Bageshwar constituency, held the portfolio of social welfare and transport

Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass died at the state’s Bageshwar district hospital on Wednesday, a police official said.

The government also declared a three-day mourning. (HT photo)

The 65-year-old was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Singh expressed his condolences on the sudden demise of his cabinet colleague.

Dhami said, “I am stunned to know the news of the sudden death of my senior colleague in my cabinet Chandan Ram Dass. It’s an irreparable loss to politics and social service.”

The Uttarakhand government has decided to close all offices of the state government for a day on Wednesday to mourn the leader’s loss.

The government also declared a three-day mourning.

On the day of the funeral, the state government offices will be closed in the district where it will take place, the government order said.

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
