Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage
- While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
The vaccination percentage in Uttarakhand has witnessed a marginal increase from 59 per cent previously on January 21 to 65 per cent on January 28, said state health officials.
While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was 62 per cent on January 22, 64 per cent on January 25 and 65 per cent on January 28.
Kuldeep Martoliya, officer for state extended programme for immunisation, said so far over 19,517 healthcare workers have been vaccinated. He said since January 16, a total 299 vaccination sessions have been held in the state, with 68 sessions conducted on Thursday.
The vaccination target for Thursday was set for 7,403 healthcare workers of which 4,827 were vaccinated. The vaccination rates in the districts were Almora (58 per cent), Bageshwar (71 per cent), Chamoli (77 per cent), Champawat (93 per cent), Dehradun (55 per cent), Haridwar (52 per cent), Nainital (70 per cent), Pauri Garhwal (77 per cent), Pithoragarh (49 per cent), Rudraprayag (65 per cent), Tehri Garhwal (86 per cent), US Nagar (63 per cent) and Uttarkashi (74 per cent).
Uttarakhand, at present, has over 92,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. A second consignment was received by the state in the third week of January. The state received the first consignment of 1.13 lakh vaccines on January 13. The health official said doses will be sufficient for 46,000 health workers, covering the total healthcare workers of the state.
The Uttarakhand government has developed over 300 cold chain points where the vaccines are stored in temperatures between two and eight degrees as guided by the Centre. Further, 483 ice-lined refrigerators, 547 deep freezers and three walk-in freezers have been arranged.
At present, the vaccination drive is taking place on four days a week in Uttarakhand - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
