Uttarkashi tragedy: Over 1000 people rescued; search ops continue

Uttarkashi: Rescue teams have airlifted more than 1,000 people to safety from disaster-hit Dharali and Harsil to Uttarkashi town and Dehradun. The rescued include both local residents and pilgrims from across the country, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday, hailing the effort as “a race against nature that we could not afford to lose.” More than 1,000 people, including locals and pilgrims from across the country, have been rescued from disaster-hit Dharali and Harshil.

Dhami said, “More than 1,000 people, including locals and pilgrims from across the country, have been rescued from disaster-hit Dharali and Harshil despite persistent bad weather and challenging terrain”.

According to officials, of 449 people rescued on Saturday, 296 people were airlifted from Harsil-Dharali to Matli Uttarkashi, and another 153 were flown to Chinyalisaur in Uttarkashi using Chinook, MI-17 and ALH (advanced light helicopter) helicopters. The latest airlifts have pushed the total number of people rescued from the region to more than 1,000 since operations began earlier this week.

Dhami said the evacuation of stranded residents and tourists was the government’s top priority in the aftermath of the flash floods that struck the region earlier this week. “The operation was carried out under extremely difficult conditions, but our teams worked tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

The rescuers from NDRF, SDRF and ITBP, local police continued combing of damaged buildings and affected area using victim-locating cameras, thermal imaging devices,drones, ground penetrating radars and dog squads. However, till the writing of this report, no body had been recovered on Saturday. So far, two bodies have been recovered since Tuesday.

Dhami said essential supplies-medicines, milk, ration and clothing-have reached the affected villages. “Power supply in Harshil has been restored through UREDA’s (Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency ) powerhouse, while UPCL (Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited )teams continue to repair damaged power lines. Mobile connectivity has improved and two 125 KV generator sets have also been stationed in the disaster zone. Road links are being restored, with a Bailey bridge under rapid construction in Gangnani, and the road to Harsil expected to reopen by Tuesday.

Dhami also announced that all affected families will receive free ration for six months. “Those whose homes have been completely destroyed will be given ₹5 lakh for rehabilitation or relocation. A three-member committee headed by the Revenue Secretary has been formed to assess the losses and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan, which will also include damage to apple orchards”, he said.

The CM added that disaster damage was also reported from Sainji and Bankura villages in Pauri district, where affected residents will also receive the same ₹5 lakh assistance. “Wherever disaster has struck in the state, we will ensure every possible help reaches the people,” he said.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring full central assistance and supporting state-led relief operations. “With the cooperation of the Centre, we are working on a war footing to save lives, restore services and rebuild communities,” he said.

Efforts to restore road connectivity between Uttarkashi town Harsil were impeded due to heavy overnight rains. State police officials said the Aungi road stretch near Bhatwadi, which was blocked due to a landslide on Friday night, was reopened on Saturday with the help of Public Works Department (PWD) machinery, including JCBs and Pokland excavators. The restored stretch has enabled smooth vehicle movement up to the Bailey bridge, which is under construction at Limchigad.

PWD engineers are racing to complete the Limchigad Bailey bridge by late Saturday night, said officials. Once the bridge is in place, PWD’s heavy machines stationed at Bhatwadi will be deployed to rebuild two washed-out stretches, measuring 250 metres and 300 metres, in the Son Gad area, between Bhatwadi and Harsil. Officials said this will allow vehicle movement into the affected area, improving supply lines for relief and rehabilitation.

Efforts to restore communication have been also intensified pace. An Airtel team was airlifted to the region on Saturday along with 100 litres of fuel to power their operations. This is expected to bring two Airtel towers back online and will improve mobile connectivity in Harsil and Dharali, which have been affected since the disaster struck . Also, heavy-gauge wires have been flown in with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) team to Harsil. Authorities said the consignment will enable to complete the restoration of the electricity supply to the affected areas in the coming days.