Viral video of youth dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri sparks debate

A viral video showing some young people dancing to a peppy Bollywood number on the premises of a temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has triggered a fresh round of debate with the local administration promising action if a complaint is registered.

The circle officer of the temple town said if they receive any complaint against the act, action will be taken under ‘Mission Maryada’. The group of people were reportedly dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ for an instagram reel trend at the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

“On receiving a complaint, action will be taken as per 'Mission Maryada,” the circle officer told news agency ANI.

Several hindu organisations as well as social media users have criticised the video. With the release of the video, the topic of cell phone use inside temple grounds has come up for discussions again. Many compared the rules followed in temples in the southern part of the country.

They said a majority of temples in south India require devotees to leave their devices before entering the premises. The case is different in north India. There should be a dress code for some places, several social media users added.

“Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises” said a user sharing the video.

Last year, the Pauri Police had started the "Mission Maryada" to punish those who disrespect religious and tourism sites. Drug use, spreading filth, interfering with public peace, and any type of riot at a place of worship are considered breach of decorum.

