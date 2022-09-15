Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Viral video of youth dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri sparks debate

Viral video of youth dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri sparks debate

dehradun news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 02:50 PM IST

The circle officer of the temple town said if they receive any complaint against the act, action will be taken under ‘Mission Maryada’.

The group of people were reportedly dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ for an instagram reel trend at the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar. Source: Twitter/@ahorl_Eteena
The group of people were reportedly dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ for an instagram reel trend at the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar. Source: Twitter/@ahorl_Eteena
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A viral video showing some young people dancing to a peppy Bollywood number on the premises of a temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, has triggered a fresh round of debate with the local administration promising action if a complaint is registered.

The circle officer of the temple town said if they receive any complaint against the act, action will be taken under ‘Mission Maryada’. The group of people were reportedly dancing to ‘Kala Chashma’ from the movie ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ for an instagram reel trend at the famous Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

“On receiving a complaint, action will be taken as per 'Mission Maryada,” the circle officer told news agency ANI.

Several hindu organisations as well as social media users have criticised the video. With the release of the video, the topic of cell phone use inside temple grounds has come up for discussions again. Many compared the rules followed in temples in the southern part of the country.

They said a majority of temples in south India require devotees to leave their devices before entering the premises. The case is different in north India. There should be a dress code for some places, several social media users added.

“Camera and mobile should be banned in the temple premises” said a user sharing the video.

Last year, the Pauri Police had started the "Mission Maryada" to punish those who disrespect religious and tourism sites. Drug use, spreading filth, interfering with public peace, and any type of riot at a place of worship are considered breach of decorum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haridwar
haridwar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out