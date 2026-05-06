Dehradun, The family of retired Brigadier Mukesh Joshi, who was killed in a crossfire between two groups in the Rajpur area here, has demanded ₹1 crore compensation from the Uttarakhand government, citing his distinguished service. Wife of retd brigadier killed in crossfire in Dehradun demands ₹1 cr compensation

The 74-year-old former army officer was on a morning walk on Mussoorie Road on March 30 when he was hit by a bullet during an exchange of fire between occupants of two cars, triggered by a row that began at a nightclub.

Renu Joshi, the widow of the deceased officer, said she has written to the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority for the compensation claim.

In her letter dated April 16, she highlighted that Joshi served the Indian Army for 36 years and received the Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary courage.

The letter noted that the retired brigadier had no connection to the groups involved in the violence. It further argued that under Articles 21 and 300A of the Constitution, the state is responsible for protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

"An innocent citizen and respected veteran was killed on a public road due to a failure of law and order, creating a moral and legal obligation for the state to compensate the family," the letter read.

Mentioning the Uttarakhand Victim Compensation Scheme 2011, Renu Joshi urged the authority to expedite the claim as she is the legal heir and next of kin of the victim of a violent crime.

She requested the DLSA to recommend an ex gratia payment of ₹1 crore, aligning with judicial precedents and recognising the tragic circumstances of the death of a decorated soldier.

The widow expressed grief over the lack of government support, noting that over a month has passed since the incident occurred, yet no help. "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other officials assured us of their support after the incident, but now no one is listening to us," she claimed.

Renu Joshi also alleged that the police were yet to file a chargesheet against the individuals involved in the fatal shootout.

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