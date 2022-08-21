Woman accuses ex-UKPSC member of pressuring for ‘sexual favours’; Probe ordered
Uttarakhand Director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has ordered the senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, to conduct a probe into the allegations of a woman who accused former member of Uttarakhand public service commission (UKPSC) Jai Dev Singh of pressuring her for “sexual favours” for her selection in the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group ‘C’) Service (General and Women’s Branch) exam conducted in 2018. The action came after DGP received an audio clip and a written complaint in this regard through WhatsApp.
The woman alleged that she passed the exam and was selected for both the general and women’s branch. “In May 2019, I appeared for the interview for the women’s branch but I got rejected despite my interview went great. In June, I appeared for the interview for the general branch during which panellist Jai Dev Singh said he had taken my interview earlier as well so there is no need now. After the interview, I left for my home in Dehradun and half an hour later, I received a call from the selection commission that my documents are incomplete. They said I will be called tomorrow. The next day, Jai Dev Singh’s assistant called me and said Singh wants to meet me, asking me to reach at a particular location in 10 minutes. When I reached there, I got another call from his assistant who then asked me to come to his office located in an apartment building. At his office, Singh first sought money, then pressurised me for sexual favours or he will ruin my result,” the woman was quoted in the letter, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times.
The woman alleged that she wasn’t selected despite being a qualified candidate. She also wrote a complaint letter to the Inspector general (IG) of police in March 2020.
Indresh Maikhuri, Garhwal secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation, said the woman contacted him following which he wrote a complaint to the chief minister, state women commission and DGP for action in the matter.
Singh, however, refuted the allegations. He claimed that the woman is trying to gain cheap publicity by levelling “false” allegations.
He added that the selection procedure of the selection commission is transparent and members can’t decide to be on a particular interview panel.
According to the data available on the Uttarakhand public service commission, Singh was its member from June 2016 to September 2019.
Meanwhile, Kusum Kandwal, president, Uttarakhand state women commission said they have also ordered a probe into the matter.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dehradun, Dilip Singh Kunwar said they will soon begin an investigation into the matter and will take necessary action.
