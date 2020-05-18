e-paper
Home / Cities / Delayed by lockdown, construction of Kharar-Mullanpur road begins

Delayed by lockdown, construction of Kharar-Mullanpur road begins

Earlier, GMADA had set April 15 as the date to start work on the road, which will help commuters avoid journey via Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 22:19 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Delayed by a month, work on the new 8-km road, connecting Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, to Kharar on the National Highway 21, has finally kicked off.

Earlier, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had set April 15 as the date to start work on the road, which will help commuters avoid journey via Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur.

The road is also aimed at reducing traffic in Chandigarh and Mohali by serving as a ring road to connect Kharar with Zirakpur as well. It will also connect to the Kurali road that leads to Rupnagar and Morinda.

GMADA has acquired around 120 acres for the 200-foot wide road, which will begin from New Sunny Enclave (near KFC), connecting to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh near the cricket stadium.

The Rs 130-crore project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months. Land for the project has been acquired in Sunny Enclave, Daun village and Mundi Kharar.

GMADA chief engineer Sunil Kansal said, “The project was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The agency, Rajinder Infrastructures Private Limited, which has been allotted the project, has already begun its survey and work will be completed in nearly 18 months.”

The 18km stretch connecting Kharar to Zirakpur was completed around four years ago, but work on the road connecting Kharar to New Chandigarh has been pending over last four years.

