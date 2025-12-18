Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi announces 10,000 compensation for construction workers affected by GRAP curbs

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 07:50 am IST

As air pollution levels soar, Delhi's government stepped in to support construction workers with ₹10,000 compensation.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the government has decided to provide financial assistance to construction workers affected by curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

Construction workers were impacted by the suspension of work under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Construction workers were impacted by the suspension of work under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

On Wednesday, Mishra said GRAP-3 remained in force in Delhi for 16 days, during which all construction activities across the city were suspended, severely impacting daily wage labourers dependent on the sector. With GRAP-4 now in effect, restrictions have further intensified, prolonging the hardship faced by construction workers.

ALSO READ | Delhi implements 50% mandatory work from home amid air pollution crisis | Details

"Under GRAP-3, when construction work was completely halted in Delhi, workers were the worst affected. In view of this, the Delhi Labour Ministry has decided that all registered and verified construction labourers will be given Rs. 10,000 each as GRAP-3 compensation through direct benefit transfer (DBT)," the minister said.

He added that once GRAP-4 restrictions are lifted, the number of days for which GRAP-4 remained in force would also be taken into account, and registered construction workers would be compensated accordingly.

ALSO READ | WFH to vehicle entry ban: What are the Delhi government's anti-pollution curbs kicking in today?

He said, "When GRAP-4 is revoked, the number of GRAP-4 days will also be counted, and the registered construction workers will be duly compensated."

Mishra said the registration and verification process for construction workers is underway and urged them to complete their registration on the Delhi government portal at the earliest. He assured that the government would verify applications promptly to ensure timely assistance.

He said, "I request all the workers to register as quickly as possible on the Delhi portal. We will verify the registrations, and if construction work is halted in the future, we will ensure that all construction workers, male or female, are not economically disadvantaged. Our chief minister will definitely ensure that. "

ALSO READ | No hilly escape from Delhi pollution? AQI nears 300 in Dehradun, experts flag concern

Stressing the government's commitment to protecting workers' livelihoods, Mishra said the Delhi government would ensure that construction workers, both men and women, do not suffer economic losses during future pollution-related shutdowns. He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta would always provide adequate support for workers affected by construction halts imposed to tackle air pollution.

The announcement comes amid continuing restrictions in the national capital under GRAP measures aimed at curbing deteriorating air quality.

Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Delhi announces 10,000 compensation for construction workers affected by GRAP curbs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced financial aid for construction workers affected by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution, providing Rs. 10,000 each to registered workers. With GRAP-4 now enforcing stricter restrictions, the government aims to protect workers’ livelihoods, assuring timely assistance and urging registration on the Delhi portal for future support.