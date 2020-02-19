e-paper
Delhi assembly session from Monday

Delhi assembly session from Monday

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The first session of the seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly will be convened on February 24, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday, after presiding over the first cabinet meeting.

“Today (Wednesday), we held the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government’s third term in Delhi. In the meeting, it was approved that the first Assembly session will be held between February 24 and 26. It will be a three-day session,” said Kejriwal addressing a press conference.

Elaborating the details of the business to be taken up in the House, a senior official in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha secretariat said, “The party that holds the majority (AAP) will appoint a pro-tem Speaker. The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) will then administer the oath to the pro-tem Speaker on Monday morning before the session begins. The pro-tem Speaker will then come to the Assembly and administer the oath to all the 70 elected MLAs on day one. The same day, the House will also elect the Speaker.”

Senior AAP functionaries said that the party is likely to retain Ram Niwas Goel, MLA from Shahdara, as the Speaker and Rakhi Birla, MLA from Mangolpuri, as the deputy Speaker.

“The second day (February 25, Tuesday) of the Assembly session will have the L-G’s address. The third and final day (February 26, Wednesday) will see discussion on the L-G’s address followed by motion of thanks,” the official said.

The second Assembly session, in which the Delhi Budget 2020-21 will be presented, is likely to be held after March 15.

