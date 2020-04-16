e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi Bar Association asks CM, police to allow lawyers to commute

Delhi Bar Association asks CM, police to allow lawyers to commute

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Bar Association (DBA) has written to the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the city police commissioner to allow lawyers to commute from their homes to their offices, while maintaining strict social distancing norms.

In a letter through the DBA president Sanjeev Nasiar, the association said that the Union ministry of home affairs in its detailed guidelines has said that self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, etc., can be allowed to do their work.

It said that the advocates should also be allowed to go to their offices since they are covered under the relaxed guidelines and the same should be permitted.

It said that the chamber activities can be allowed and hence the advocates should be permitted to move.

top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities