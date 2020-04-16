Delhi Bar Association asks CM, police to allow lawyers to commute

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:40 IST

The Delhi Bar Association (DBA) has written to the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the city police commissioner to allow lawyers to commute from their homes to their offices, while maintaining strict social distancing norms.

In a letter through the DBA president Sanjeev Nasiar, the association said that the Union ministry of home affairs in its detailed guidelines has said that self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, etc., can be allowed to do their work.

It said that the advocates should also be allowed to go to their offices since they are covered under the relaxed guidelines and the same should be permitted.

It said that the chamber activities can be allowed and hence the advocates should be permitted to move.