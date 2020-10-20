Delhi: Collection agent assaulted by employer, co-workers on suspicion of theft

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:30 IST

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old delivery and collection agent with a private logistics company in south Delhi’s Rangpuri was allegedly assaulted, disrobed and administered electric shocks by six men, suspecting he embezzled Rs 62,000 that he had collected from grocery stores in Delhi on Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly gagged the victim Satendra Singh with tape, put him in a car, and left for a place where he told them he had hidden the money.

On the way, when they stopped at a CNG station, Singh managed to remove the tape and screamed for help. His screams alerted the staff and other people, who rescued the agent and caught the person driving the vehicle.

The other five persons fled but four of them were arrested between Sunday and Monday. The sixth suspect is still untraceable, police said.

“We have arrested five persons and booked them for abduction, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt and common intention. A case under Sections 365, 342, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Vasant Kunj South police station. Efforts are on to nab the sixth suspect,” deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Devender Arya said.

The complainant told police that he had been working with the company that provides logistical, warehouse and transport management services, for the past one month.

Singh told police he had lost a bag containing money but his employers and other co-workers did not believe him.

“Singh alleged they disrobed him and gave him electric shocks. Frightened that they may kill him, Satendra admitted to misappropriating the money and hiding it under some stones in Ali Enclave,” the officer said, quoting Satendra’s complaint.