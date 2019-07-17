Delhi: Drunk motorist without helmet assaults traffic cops

New Delhi

In the second such incident in three days, a 49-year-old woman misbehaved with traffic policemen when she and a male companion were being prosecuted for riding a scooter without helmets and crossing the stop line in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Tuesday evening, police said.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west), said the woman and her 59-year-old friend were found to be heavily drunk. “We arrested them for assaulting public servants on duty,” said the DCP.

The Mayapuri incident comes two days after a video showed two young men beating and abusing traffic policemen in north Delhi’s Subhash Place on Sunday evening after they were allegedly prosecuted for drunk driving and their was scooter impounded. Those two men too were arrested on similar charges.

Both incidents were captured on mobile phones and showed the traffic policemen exercising restraint in the face of abuse and assault.

Tuesday’s incident in Mayapuri happened around 6.30 pm when two traffic policemen patrolling the roads on a motorcycle found two scooter-borne persons not wearing helmets and crossing the stop line at the Lajwanti Chowk traffic junction, the DCP said.

The man is a property dealer in Noida while the woman is his assistant, the officer said. When they were prosecuted for the offences, the woman was seen alighting from the scooter and scuffling with the traffic policemen. In the process, a traffic jam had built up at the place.

At one point, in the video, the woman was heard repeatedly telling the policemen and the agitated public that she was in a hurry to leave as she had just received news of her brother’s death.

But the DCP said it was just an excuse. “No one in the woman’s family had died. When we asked her for contact details of her relatives, she refused. Upon much insistence, she gave a distant relative’s number,” the officer said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 20:36 IST