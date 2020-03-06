e-paper
Delhi gets 100 more low-floor buses

Delhi gets 100 more low-floor buses

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged-off 100 low-floor air-conditioned buses under the cluster scheme, which, according to data shared by the government, takes the Capital’s bus fleet size to 6,070, against the sanctioned fleet size of 11,000.

The 100 buses flagged off from Rajghat depot on Friday afternoon are the first batch of air-conditioned buses in the cluster scheme – which have orange body colour. So far, air-conditioned buses were only with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

While the DTC – which now has 3,762 buses – come under the direct control of the city government, the orange cluster buses – which now has a fleet size of 2,308 after the latest edition – are rub by concessionaires.

Fresh tenders for procurement of e-buses will be floated soon and these buses will start arriving in the next few months, he said. The chief minister said about 9,000 new buses will be plying on Delhi’s roads in the next one year.

Kejriwal said his government is committed to make the transport department an example in the country.

