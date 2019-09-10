Delhi govt planning new education board for city schools: Sisodia

cities

The Delhi government is planning to come up with a state education board for the city schools, which will focus on the needs of students and prepare them for competitive exams, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Sisodia said the government had been thinking of setting up a new board since 2015. “However, when we saw the condition of the buildings and got a sense of the scholastic environment in these classes, we realised that before introducing a new board we had to first work on improving the infrastructure,” he said.

In his recently released book—Shiksha—Sisodia said the present CBSE board syllabus is only “10% helpful” for students preparing for competitive exams. “The truth is that for students preparing for IITs and NEET, the syllabus of the Central board is only about 10 per cent helpful. The remaining is for students to navigate…Why can’t our school boards fill the gaps that coaching institutions are filling up? Why is there such a huge difference in the preparation for boards and entrance exams?” Sisodia says in the book.

Further elaborating on the idea of creating a new board for Delhi, Sisodia, also the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said, “The kind of board we are working on will help students reach the level required to clear entrance exams such as IIT, NEET and CAT. This board will adopt the same perspective for music, sports, chartered accountancy, and management.”

Principals of Delhi government schools also supported the move. AK Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed School in Rohini, said, if Delhi will have its own board there will be better coordination between the schools and the board. “Delhi has never ever had its own education board. Presently, the government schools have to do a lot of coordination with CBSE in terms of conducting internal exams and other regular activities. Things will become smoother if we will have our education board,” he said.

Last month, the Delhi government had announced that it was considering having its own state board following the CBSE’s decision of increasing the examination fee for board exams.

