Delhi govt resumes online classes after summer break

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:08 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government resumed virtual teaching-learning process in its schools after the summer break on Monday. As many as 415,000 students enrolled in classes KG to 10 accessed worksheets through WhatsApp and 23,000 class12 students attended live lessons via YouTube on the first day.

In a statement issued on Monday, Delhi education minister Manisha Sisodia’s office said, “Students from KG to class 8 received their first worksheet which they will now receive every day. It contains activities to promote reading, writing, basic numeracy and happiness among children. Similarly, students in Grade 9 and 10 received worksheets for Hindi, Science and Maths today. They will receive 2-3 worksheets every day.”

All the worksheets were shared with the students by the class teachers through WhatsApp group created for each class. “For those students who don’t have access to WhatsApp, teachers will get the printouts of these worksheets and hand them to their parents each week,” it added.

“What a great start of online teaching & learning in #DelhiGovtSchools. Over 1.35 lakh views of the Gr 12 English & History class on Youtube & over 4 lakh students accessed lessons via WhatsApp.Proud of my teachers! We have to make sure we reach every child of each class,” Sisodia tweeted.

Similarly, for class 12 students, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) conducted online classes via YouTube in English and History on Monday. The students were given an opportunity to remove their doubts through YouTube comments, to which teachers responded. “Around 23,000 students watched the live lessons on YouTube and answered questions asked by teachers in the comments section. Till the writing of this report, the videos had been accessed by more than 1.35 lakh people,” the statement added.

Sisodia requested the parents to continue supporting the government in this initiative so that every child can learn. “It’s very important to engage creatively with the students on digital platforms and our teachers have created very engaging content,” he said.

All schools in Delhi have been shut since March 18 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both private and government schools are offering virtual learning through different modes such as video conferencing, YouTube and WhatsApp.