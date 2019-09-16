Delhi govt schools to hold alumni meets starting Nov 14

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:29 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning a walk down memory lane for the alumni of its 1,000-odd schools, who will also interact with the current batch of students. On Monday, the government announced dates for the alumni meet, beginning November 14.

To ensure that the alumni can be a part of their alma mater’s activities “without much additional logistics to be undertaken by the schools”, the Directorate of Education (DOE) has proposed four dates for the alumni engagement that are aligned with school events such as Children’s Day, valedictory event of ‘Constitution at 70’ campaign, Annual Day, and the Republic Day celebrations next year.

“The alumni members shall share their knowledge, wisdom and experience with students. This may inspire the current students, build connections and strengthen bonds,” the education department said. The DOE has also directed heads of schools to form a school alumni committee (SAC) with seven to 10 members comprising teachers and former students.

“Children should meet the alumni and this will instill confidence in them and the alumni can think of ways to help the students and the school,” director of education Binay Bhushan said.

“When the alumni return to their school and share their journey with students, it is likely to impart confidence to students. They can share their success stories and give students insights from various fields,” Bijesh Kumar Sharma, principal of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Lajpat Nagar, said.

Apart from guest lectures, alumni will also engage with staff members and will be given a tour of the school. They will also discuss ways in which they could contribute to the school such as mentoring students, organising industrial visits, and helping out with other events. The details of the events will be uploaded on the alumni portal as well.

The move was announced by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia last year during an alumni meeting at a government school in Shakti Nagar. “The Delhi government is going to start alumni meets in all government schools,” Sisodia had tweeted after the event.

In 2017, the government had also asked the education department to draw up a detailed plan for engagement with the alumni network and work on a website for former students to register themselves. The DOE officials said most of the schools have already registered former students on the provided link.

