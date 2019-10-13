e-paper
Delhi govt steps in after row over Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Tihar

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday directed authorities of Tihar central jail to allow inmates to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in the prison premises, hours after members of the Uttar Pradesh-based Dalit activist group Bhim Army alleged on social media that inmates were denied permission for the programme.

The Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested on August 22, with around 100 others, in connection with violence during protests in Delhi over the demolition of a Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad.

Sunday was Valmiki Jayanti — an annual ritual to mark the birth anniversary of ancient Indian philosopher Valmiki, who is worshipped by several groups within the Dalit community.

The temple was demolished on August 10 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in adherence with a Supreme Court order. The incident had initially led to protests in Punjab, which later spread to parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“I have discussed the issue with [Delhi home minister] Satyendar Jain. He spoke to Tihar authorities immediately and issued directions asking them to allow inmates to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in the prison premises,” said Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Throughout the day, numerous accounts on social media had raised concerns over the issue. Azad’s own twitter handle, which is currently operated by a few other members of the group in his absence, was one of them. It said, “Tihar jail’s administration comes under the Delhi government and we are not being allowed to organise Valmiki Jayanti. We will not consume and food or water unless we are allowed to do so. We request [Arvind] Kejriwal to look into the member or face protest outside his residence by members of Bhim Army’s Delhi unit.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:27 IST

