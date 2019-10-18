Delhi govt to distribute free N95 masks among students

cities

The Delhi government has procured 50 lakh N95 anti-pollution masks to be distributed among children in government and private schools starting October 21. Each such mask has cost the government Rs 19.75, senior government officials said.

N95 masks are are capable of blocking at least 95% of PM 2.5, which is nearly 3% the size of the diameter of a human hair strand and can cause heart and lung diseases.

“The scheme will cost the government less than Rs 10 crore. The masks have been made by a local manufacturer, but meet all standards set by the chief minister in his seven-point winter action plan for fighting pollution,” said a senior Delhi government health official.

The masks procured by the government are fit enough to survive for one winter, but the actual longevity would depend on what air pollution level Delhi witnesses this winters, officials said.

“For the government, each such mask cost around Rs 20, which is much lower than the market rates. It is because we are procuring in bulk quantity without any middleman,” a senior official said.

On October 1, HT had reported on the modalities of the proposed scheme and how only Class 6 to Class 12 students of government and private schools will be entitled to get two such masks each.

The official further said, primary school students have been excluded from the system because the masks are not suitable for children below a certain age and did not work unless the fitting is accurate.

Delhi has 1,030 government-run schools, 215 government-aided schools and 1,352 private schools. The scheme will cover around 2.45 million students.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

In the market, the price range of N95 masks is very wide – from varieties that cost less than Rs 100 per piece to the ones that cost more than Rs 2,000.

“The price of the masks depend on factors such as whether the product is re-usable, aesthetics and from which laboratory they got the N95 certification. Originally, it is a US-based standard with parameters set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health,” said Polash Mukerjee, lead, air quality department of Natural Resources Defence Council’s India programme.

He further said, if the government distributes the anti-pollution masks, it should also conduct awareness drive to inform students about how to wear and use them.

Nevin Kishore, head of bronchology department in Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, said there is not much evidence to substantiate the efficiency of anti-pollution masks.

“But now that the government has decided to give them to children, they should also spread awareness about hygiene. Lack of hygiene can make the mask a source of pollution and cause more health damages,” he said.

