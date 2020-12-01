e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi HC asks Centre to list steps to include data on transgender prisoners

Delhi HC asks Centre to list steps to include data on transgender prisoners

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday wanted to know from the Centre what steps it had taken to include data on transgender prisoners in its latest prison statistics report of 2019 and in the future.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma what the government had done on the matter which was brought to its attention in September this year.

The ASG said the matter is being examined by an expert committee after which the court asked them to take instructions and inform it by December 7 on what has been done.

“Take instructions and let us know by December 7. Else we will call the committee here,” the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Karan Tripathi, an independent researcher in the field of criminal justice and criminology, seeking a direction to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to “make requisite policy and format amendment to include data on transgender prisoners either in the latest Prison Statistics Report, 2019 (through revision)” or “incorporate it in subsequent reports, which will be published in the coming years”.

Appearing for Tripathi, advocate Akhil Hasija sought a direction to the central government to ensure the prison authorities and departments “maintain data on transgender prisoners/inmates in each and every document/report required to be maintained by them”.

top news
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In