Delhi-Meerut Eway: Action against officials okayed

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for action against officers responsible for irregularities in acquisition of land for Delhi-Meerut expressway that have led to delay in getting possession of land. It decided to cancel the sale deeds effected after the notification issued under section 3D of National Highways Act 1956.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that took action to expedite transfer of remaining land for the Delhi-Meerut expressway. Prime minister Narendra Modi has directed that the ongoing Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) project should be completed by the revised timeline of May, 2020. The state government officials who attended the PM’s progress review recently had given an assurance there that the remaining land for the project would be handed over to NHAI in a month.

Briefing media persons, UP government spokesmen Siddharthnath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said in his inquiry report submitted to state government on September 29, 2017, the then divisional commissioner of Meerut Prabhat Kumar had recommended a CBI inquiry against two IAS officers Vimal Kumar Sharma and Nidhi Kesarvani. Sharma said action was being taken against the officers.

Sharma said the state cabinet decided to cancel the sale deeds effected after the 3D notification under the NH Act. He said disciplinary action would be taken against the officers against whom no action has been taken up to now. Any action already initiated against the officers and other staff would also continue, he said.

