Delhi minister, DCW chief inspect old-age home, order probe into its functioning

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:49 IST

New Delhi: A surprise inspection at a private old-age home in outer Delhi on Friday night by Delhi women and child development (WCD) minister Rajendra Pal Gautum and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal revealed that around 20 senior citizens, most of whom suffer from mental illnesses, have been housed in “unhygienic and pitiful” conditions.

The DCW in a statement said the minister has ordered a probe into the functioning of the home.

“The senior citizens have also alleged they are being held captive and beaten up often,” the statement read.

A DCW member said the elderly have been housed in a cramped space, and men and women are forced to share beds. The room has around 10 beds.

“The washrooms are filthy. The elderly citizens are frail and weak suffering multiple ailments. However, no records of their medical history have been kept by the owner of the old age home,” the member said, asking not to be named.

The cramped spaces leave little room for social distancing, an essential to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The home also doesn’t have any open spaces to sit or move around for its occupants.