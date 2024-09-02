1 dead in fire at illegal firecrackers godown in Chauhan Patti

A caretaker was charred to death after a fire broke out at an illegal firecrackers warehouse in Chauhan Patti, Kaushal Puri, near Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi early Monday morning, police said. The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was found below a gutted cot, suggesting he was asleep when the blaze erupted. The firecrackers were illegally procured and stored for sale for the upcoming festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali, said police. (File Photo)

The fire led to several explosions, leaving the property completely gutted, police said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The owner of the warehouse, which spanned a 200-square-yard plot, was identified as Krishan and the property was rented by a man, Javed (both go by single names), about two months ago, they added.

According to police, the firecrackers were illegally procured and stored for sale for the upcoming festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali. Javed has been absconding since the incident, prompting an ongoing manhunt by the authorities.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that around 4am, the Sonia Vihar police station received a call about the fire. Five fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control after a few minutes.

“The warehouse had one room and a tin shed built on a plot of 200 square yard. The body of the victim was found to be completely burnt and it was difficult to ascertain the person’s age. We learnt that he was the caretaker of the warehouse. We are looking for Javed, who is absconding,” he added.

A case in connection to the incident has been registered.