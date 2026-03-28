Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that 10 activists, alleged to have been detained earlier this month, were only called for lawful questioning in connection with a case involving the alleged wrongful confinement of a woman, and were released after recording their statements. 10 activists were detained lawfully, released later: Delhi Police tells HC

In an affidavit considered by a bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, police stated they called the activists on March 12, 13, and 14 to obtain information about the whereabouts of individuals missing since July last year, based on inputs received by a counterintelligence team.

The affidavit was filed in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Sagrika Rajora, sister of accused Lakshita Rajora, who alleged that she and six others were detained by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell at the office of Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) in Vijay Nagar on March 13. Three other activists were reportedly picked up on March 12 from outside Dayal Singh College.

According to the affidavit, the FIR was registered on July 8 based on a complaint filed by the missing woman’s father, who expressed apprehension that his daughter was being held against her will. He alleged that seven individuals associated with BSCEM had “forcibly isolated” and used her as a “pawn for anti-national or terrorist activities.”

“The individuals were only called for lawful questioning on March 12, 13 and 14 and were allowed to leave after questioning on each day with specific directions to appear as directed in notice. No illegal detention, abduction or coercion or torture as alleged, has ever taken place,” the affidavit stated.

Police said investigation revealed that several small rented premises were allegedly being used to hold clandestine meetings and “propagate Maoist ideology.” Multiple names surfaced, including those of the 10 activists, who were alleged to be supporting Maoist or Naxalite ideologies.

The affidavit added that 4-5 members of BSCEM had participated in an anti-air pollution protest at India Gate during which they allegedly attacked police officials using pepper spray and raised slogans in support of a Naxalite neutralised in police action.

The court also directed the Public Works Department to file an affidavit regarding the status of CCTV cameras installed near Dayal Singh College and the BSCEM office in Vijay Nagar. “What’s the purpose of installing the CCTV camera if they are not working? Do we have some kind of a toy?… Let the secretary, PWD, file an affidavit on the status of CCTV camera,” the bench remarked.

The matter will be heard next on April 23.