100% threshhold eases in 7 courses as DU releases 2nd cut-off list for admission

New Delhi: Of the 11 courses in eight colleges that saw 100% cut-off under the first list last week, only three -- Political Science (Hindu College), Computer Science (Hansraj College), and Psychology (Jesus and Mary College) -- have closed admissions under the second cut-off list released on Saturday by Delhi University administration.

The remaining courses with 100% cut-off have seen a marginal drop, ranging from 0.25 to 1.50 percentage points, except for Ramjas College, which has continued with the 100% cut-off in Political Science in the second list as well.

Jesus and Mary College, which announced 100% cut-off for Psychology (Honours) for students who did not have psychology in their best-of-four results (and 99% for those with psychology in the best-of-four), announced on Saturday that there was not going be a second cut-off in any subject except BA Honours in Hindi (68%) and B. Vocational studies (84% for Retail management and IT; 82% for Healthcare management).

Ramjas College, which had kept 100% cut-off in three subjects, has allowed admissions in all three courses under the second cut-off. While the college has continued with 100% cut-off in Political Science, it has reduced cutoffs in Physics (99.33%) and BA programme (99.5%). The college has, however, closed admissions in its B.Com programme after recording over-admissions.

Tanvir Aeijaz, head of Political Science department at Ramjas college, said, “There are two spots left as two students had not paid the fee. We admitted 29 students in the UR (unreserved) category for 31 seats. This is why we decided to keep it open at the same percentage for second cut-off.”

Hindu College saw a record number of admissions this year as a result of which they have closed admissions in 16 undergraduate courses. The college is accepting applications only for B.Com (Honours) and Economics, where the cut-offs have come down by 0.75 and 0.50 percentage points respectively. The college has admitted 1,784 students against its sanctioned strength of 937 for merit-based courses.

Anju Shrivastava, principal of Hindu College, said it was unlikely that these subjects would open for UR category students in the subsequent lists. “There might be one or two stray cases but even that is unlikely because in most courses we have admitted twice or thrice the capacity of students in UR category. This is why we reduced the cut-off in commerce courses below one percent.”

Authorities at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies – who had originally set a 100% cutoff in Computer Science – have reduced it to 98.5% in the second list after receiving no applications in the unreserved category under the first cut-off.

Same is the case with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College which had set a cut-off of 100% for its B.Com course and reduced it to 98.75% on Saturday, after recording no admissions for the course.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has reduced the 100% cut-off in its two courses – BCom (Honours) and Economics – by 0.88 and 0.25 percentage points, locking it at 99.12% and 99.75% respectively.

Popular courses such as Economics, English, History, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics have seen a drop in the range of 0.25 to 2 percentage points in most colleges, keeping it in the range of 96-100%. Officials said students, who have scored below 90%, have little chance of securing admission for these courses in the unreserved category.

Meanwhile, most off-campus colleges have exercised caution while reducing cut-off in the second list as well.

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, admissions convener at Aryabhatta College, said the college has decided to reduce cut-offs mostly in the range 0.25-1 percentage point, as 50% of its seats were filled under the first cut-off.

“We haven’t reduced the cut-offs beyond this range because around 150 students become eligible with the reduction of just one mark, which corresponds to a drop of around 0.25 percentage points. Even if we get 10% of that number of students, we will record over-admissions,” he said.

For Computer Science, which emerged as a popular course this year as three colleges set 100% cut-off in the subject, admissions are closed in eight out of the 20 colleges offering the course.

Many colleges have either closed admissions in Political Science or have continued to set high cut-offs in the subject. Out of the 45 colleges offering Political Science, admissions are closed in 13 colleges, and cut-offs in the remaining range from 97%-100% in the second list.

For courses such as Psychology (offered in 11 colleges), Sociology (offered in nine colleges), and Journalism (offered in seven colleges), admissions are open in nine, seven, and five colleges, respectively, under the second list.

Eligible students wanting to study Political Science can still apply to Ramjas College (100%), Lady Shri Ram College (99.5%), Kirori Mal College (99.25%), Sri Venkateswara College (99.25%), Daulat Ram College (98.75%), and IP College (97.75%).

Unlike Political Science, English is still open in the second cut-off in more colleges, such as LSR (98.75%), Hansraj College (98.5%), Ramjas College (98.25%), and Sri Venkateswara College (98%).

Of the 70,000 sanctioned undergraduate seats in around 65 colleges in the varsity, 36,130 had been filled under the first cut-off.

Admissions under the second cut-off will be conducted between Monday and Wednesday and students can pay their fee till 5 pm on October 15. The third cut-off list is slated to come on October 16.

The university is expected to release five cut-offs, followed by a special cut-off to close admissions.