1,000 per month in every woman’s account soon, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government will soon launch the scheme to deposit ₹1,000 into the accounts of women every month. Kejriwal made the announcement while interacting with locals in Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency before starting a padyatra to connect with the people. Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Vishwas Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“All of Delhi is saying that the AAP government will return. Maybe with a few seats up or down, but the trend is clear. We will only go up, not down...I am working on a scheme for all the women here. Very soon, ₹1,000 will be deposited into your accounts every month. Shouldn’t this happen? Shouldn’t electricity bills remain free? Shouldn’t bus travel for women stay free? If you want these benefits to continue, vote for the AAP,” Kejriwal said.

Since coming out of jail, Kejriwal has been regularly taking out foot marches in the city as part of a sustained outreach ahead of the elections, which are likely to be held in early 2025.

Though the AAP won 28 out of 70 seats in 2013 and won landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, it could not win the Vishwas Nagar seat, which the BJP has held since 2013.

During his padyatra, Kejriwal said that there was disparity in development between Vishwas Nagar and other parts of Delhi.