10k cops, anti-drone systems in place for Independence Day in Delhi

Over 10,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the city on Independence Day on Tuesday to ensure that the national capital is secure, and people commute without any inconvenience, officers aware of the arrangements said on Sunday, adding that thousands of other officials will also remain on alert during the celebrations.

Army personnel during a full dress rehearsal at Red For on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (public relations officer) Suman Nalwa said, “Delhi Police is proud to be in charge of security of the Independence Day function. Adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure seamless celebrations across the city”.

According to a senior police officer, the 10,000 officers who are deployed across the city for Independence Day include those at the main venue for the day — the Red Fort — and along Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route for the event. “Deployed teams include anti-sabotage check, access control and anti-terror squad,” the officer added, declining to be named.

The officer said that artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition system is also in place to keep a check on terror elements.

Nalwa said heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Capital from Sunday midnight. “Deployment has been done to keep a check at the borders and gather intelligence. Traffic restrictions have been made wherever necessary and traffic advisory is being issued regularly to update the citizens,” she said.

DCP (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, under whose jurisdiction the Red Fort is located, said, “For the last two months, a stringent verification drive was conducted at hotels, guest houses, paying guest accommodations and lodges. Over 100 vehicles were checked every day at each picket across the city to check for suspicious objects and individuals. Meetings were also held with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and market welfare associations (MWAs) to inform them about being the ‘eyes and ears’ of Delhi and alert if they spot anything suspicious.”

Another officer aware of the arrangements said that CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic places and anti-drone systems, including those by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and National Security Guards (NSG), have been installed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police also shared an advisory. It said that roads will be closed for public in the area around Red Fort from 4am to 11am on Tuesday. Besides, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will be closed during the same time as well.

Moreover, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will not move on between Kashmere Gate and the Ring Road starting Sunday midnight till 11am on August 15, officers said.

“Vehicles that do not have parking labels for Independence Day celebrations may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass,” the advisory said.

