1.15mn people have signed up for new schemes, claims AAP

Registrations for welfare schemes introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for women and the elderly continued for the second day on Tuesday across all 70 assembly constituencies, with more than 1.15 million people signing up so far, party officials familiar with the matter said. Beneficiaries with the card under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' program. (ANI)

According to an AAP official, at least 1 million women have registered for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana under which the party has promised that eligible women beneficiaries will receive a monthly aid of ₹2,100 if the party comes back to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, at least 150,000 eligible senior citizens have signed up for free health care, the official said.

“Given the large number of beneficiaries, the campaign will continue until every eligible individual is registered, ensuring that no one is left out,” said the AAP in a statement.

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Raghuvinder Shokeen, conducted door-to-door registration across the city even as party workers set up camps to register the beneficiaries and inform them about the benefits and the conditions of the two schemes, a day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Atishi set the ball rolling for the same.

Carrying voters ID cards and their mobile phones, a group of women turned up at a registration canopy erected by AAP workers at south Delhi’s Kilokri village. Two volunteers sat behind the table, registering the beneficiaries one after another, while a third volunteer noted their names in a register and issued them cards.

“I have come to register for the health scheme. I cannot register for the Mahila scheme because I am over 60 years’ old and I am already getting old-age pension from the Delhi government,” said Prema, a 65-year-old woman living in Kilokri.

A young AAP volunteer, Chinu Aggrawal, helped Prema in the registration — he first entered her voter card details on an AAP application on his smartphone, sent a one-time code to her registered phone number, and entered it in the app, after which he handed over a blue smart card, termed the ‘Kejriwal Kavach Card’. The AAP has promised access to free unlimited health care for citizens above 60 years of age in private and public facilities under the scheme.

With every registration, AAP workers explained the women that these cards will enable them to get the benefits of the scheme “only when Arvind Kejriwal comes back to power again.”

“All of you have to vote for Kejriwal in the assembly election,” an AAP worker told them.

Veena Devi, who is in her fifties and works as a domestic help, turned up at another registration camp in Gandhi Camp in Srinivaspuri under Kalkaji constituency and registered for Mahila samman scheme after which she got a yellow card. “I have got the card...Everyone in the camp is getting the card. People are saying that Kejriwal will give us ₹2,100 per month.”

AAP worker Saurav Pandey, who is coordinating the registration for the Mahila samman scheme in Jangpura constituency, said that around 50 camps are being set up everyday across Delhi? for registration under both the schemes. “We are receiving a positive response from the prospective beneficiaries who are turning up to register,” he said.