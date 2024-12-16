Arvind Kejriwal claims Centre failed to ensure women's safety, BJP reminds AAP of Swati Maliwal case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure the safety of women and maintain law and order in the national capital. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the 'Mahila Adalat', at Thyagraj stadium in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Addressing a 'Mahila Adalat' event at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP does not treat women's safety as its priority despite the Centre holding powers over Delhi police.

“Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed,” PTI reported Kejriwal as saying.

The former Delhi chief minister also said that he does not treat women as a “vote bank” and has “done everything within his power” to ensure their safety.

“Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people's security,” Kejriwal added.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav observes a moment of silence on the anniversary of the Nirbhaya tragic incident during the 'Mahila Adalat', at Thyagraj stadium in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

The “Mahila Adalat” was held to mark 12 years of 2012 Delhi gang rape that caused national outrage and led to stricter anti-rape laws.

Several women, who survived sexual assault, shared their harrowing experiences at the event. Several women breaking down while recollecting their experience in front of the crowd.

A short video based on television programme “Aap Ki Adalat” was screened to highlight crimes against women. The video also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction on women's safety.

The event was attended by INDIA bloc ally Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh among others.

Yadav reiterated Kejriwal's allegations over women's safety and heaped praises on the AAP.

“The Home Department is there just for the namesake. If they are not able to provide security, then who is doing the job of the Home Department. A number of states have adopted the AAP's health model,” Yadav said.

BJP hits back

The BJP hit back by asking the AAP to act on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's complaint of alleged harassment by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. The party also called the presence of Samajwadi Party chief as an “insult” to the memory of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim.

“Kejriwal seems to have forgotten that Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav once defended boys who commit crimes against women, saying 'boys make mistakes'. Does Kejriwal have the courage to ask Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to the country's women for his father's comments,” the BJP asked in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)