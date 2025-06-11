Delhi: 11-acre Sadbhavana Park inaugurated by CM and LG

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday morning inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Sadbhavana Park in central Delhi’s Mahatma Gandhi Road — second in a series of three parks being redeveloped in the Walled City. CM Gupta and LG Saxena during the inauguration event on Tuesday. (CMO Delhi - X)

“This garden will provide much-needed open recreational avenues in Delhi, especially to the people of Daryaganj and Old Delhi areas. The key features of the park are the chariot fountains, sculpture fountains, formal lawns, shaded eating plaza, and other public facilities,” a DDA official said. Kranti Udyan, the first park in the series, was inaugurated in January this year.

Inside the 11-acre park, there is a sculpture of five white horses driven by a charioteer, set in a circular water pond with fountains, and four magnificent sculptures of “Yakshinis” (a mythological character), crafted by Padma Vibhushan sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, are installed within the linear lawns.

The Sadbhavana Park has white marble pathways and sculptures contrasting with the linear green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantation zones. “A clock tower, currently under construction, will further enhance the park’s aesthetic appeal. Additionally, a food van proposed to be operationalised near the parking, will attract visitors and enhance their overall experience,” the official added.

While inaugurating the park, the LG and CM planted a Moulsari tree in the centre of the baradari (an umbrella structure). Other officers planted the Pride of India (scientific name: Lagerstroemia Speciosa) saplings along the pathways.

Officials said that Sadbhavana Park was conceptualised as part of a scheme to decongest Kartavya Path lawns. It is a part of a larger landscape redevelopment project comprising three parks along Mahatma Gandhi road.

“The project aims to become a vibrant urban hub where visitors can immerse themselves in nature while enjoying the amenities of a well-maintained park,” the official said.