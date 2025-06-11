Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: 11-acre Sadbhavana Park inaugurated by CM and LG

BySnehil Sinha
Jun 11, 2025 06:06 AM IST

The Sadbhavana Park has white marble pathways and sculptures contrasting with the linear green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantation zones.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday morning inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Sadbhavana Park in central Delhi’s Mahatma Gandhi Road — second in a series of three parks being redeveloped in the Walled City.

CM Gupta and LG Saxena during the inauguration event on Tuesday. (CMO Delhi - X)
CM Gupta and LG Saxena during the inauguration event on Tuesday. (CMO Delhi - X)

“This garden will provide much-needed open recreational avenues in Delhi, especially to the people of Daryaganj and Old Delhi areas. The key features of the park are the chariot fountains, sculpture fountains, formal lawns, shaded eating plaza, and other public facilities,” a DDA official said. Kranti Udyan, the first park in the series, was inaugurated in January this year.

Inside the 11-acre park, there is a sculpture of five white horses driven by a charioteer, set in a circular water pond with fountains, and four magnificent sculptures of “Yakshinis” (a mythological character), crafted by Padma Vibhushan sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, are installed within the linear lawns.

The Sadbhavana Park has white marble pathways and sculptures contrasting with the linear green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantation zones. “A clock tower, currently under construction, will further enhance the park’s aesthetic appeal. Additionally, a food van proposed to be operationalised near the parking, will attract visitors and enhance their overall experience,” the official added.

While inaugurating the park, the LG and CM planted a Moulsari tree in the centre of the baradari (an umbrella structure). Other officers planted the Pride of India (scientific name: Lagerstroemia Speciosa) saplings along the pathways.

Officials said that Sadbhavana Park was conceptualised as part of a scheme to decongest Kartavya Path lawns. It is a part of a larger landscape redevelopment project comprising three parks along Mahatma Gandhi road.

“The project aims to become a vibrant urban hub where visitors can immerse themselves in nature while enjoying the amenities of a well-maintained park,” the official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 11-acre Sadbhavana Park inaugurated by CM and LG
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On