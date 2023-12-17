12 gold chains seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital have arrested one person and seized 12 gold chains worth ₹2.78 crore, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

The passenger arrived at the IGI airport from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs at IGI Airport have seized 12 gold chains weighing 4684 grammes valued at RS 2.78 Crore brought by one passenger who arrived from Tashkent. The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962," the official statement from Customs read.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)