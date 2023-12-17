close_game
12 gold chains seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

12 gold chains seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

Dec 17, 2023 07:59 PM IST

Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital have arrested one person and seized 12 gold chains worth ₹2.78 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The passenger arrived at the IGI airport from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The passenger arrived at the IGI airport from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"On the basis of intelligence developed, Customs at IGI Airport have seized 12 gold chains weighing 4684 grammes valued at RS 2.78 Crore brought by one passenger who arrived from Tashkent. The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962," the official statement from Customs read.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

