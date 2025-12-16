Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

12 newly elected MCD councillors take oath at special House meeting

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 04:10 am IST

Twelve new councillors took oath in Delhi's MCD by-elections. The House passed 15 proposals, including road repairs and land allotments for Metro construction.

The 12 new councillors who won the recently concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections were administered the oath of office on Monday by mayor Raja Iqbal Singh during a special House meeting.

12 newly elected MCD councillors take oath at special House meeting
12 newly elected MCD councillors take oath at special House meeting

By-elections were held in 12 wards that fell vacant after the councillors, including now chief minister Rekha Gupta, were elected to the Delhi Assembly. Of the 12 newly elected councillors, seven are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Aam Aadmi Party, and one each from the Indian National Congress and the All India Forward Bloc.

The House also considered 19 proposals that had been pending after the last two meetings, of which 15 were passed. Among these was the allotment of 1,526.40 square metres of MCD land to the Public Works Department for the construction of a slip road and a flyover as part of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project.

Another proposal approved was the end-to-end paving of two roads in Mundka to reduce air pollution. The proposal noted that the roads see heavy daily usage, have developed potholes and require repairs, which will be carried out at a cost of 7.01 crore.

Other proposals passed during the meeting included the condemnation and auction of MCD vehicles and machinery, and the hiring of services to carry out sanitation activities in public places.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 12 newly elected MCD councillors take oath at special House meeting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Twelve new councillors from the recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-elections took their oaths on Monday, with seven from the BJP, three from the AAP, and one each from the Congress and Forward Bloc. The meeting also approved 15 of 19 proposals, including land allotment for a Metro project and road repairs in Mundka to combat pollution.