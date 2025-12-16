The 12 new councillors who won the recently concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections were administered the oath of office on Monday by mayor Raja Iqbal Singh during a special House meeting. 12 newly elected MCD councillors take oath at special House meeting

By-elections were held in 12 wards that fell vacant after the councillors, including now chief minister Rekha Gupta, were elected to the Delhi Assembly. Of the 12 newly elected councillors, seven are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Aam Aadmi Party, and one each from the Indian National Congress and the All India Forward Bloc.

The House also considered 19 proposals that had been pending after the last two meetings, of which 15 were passed. Among these was the allotment of 1,526.40 square metres of MCD land to the Public Works Department for the construction of a slip road and a flyover as part of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project.

Another proposal approved was the end-to-end paving of two roads in Mundka to reduce air pollution. The proposal noted that the roads see heavy daily usage, have developed potholes and require repairs, which will be carried out at a cost of ₹7.01 crore.

Other proposals passed during the meeting included the condemnation and auction of MCD vehicles and machinery, and the hiring of services to carry out sanitation activities in public places.