14-year-old rescued from brothel, 42-year-old woman arrested

New Delhi

Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they rescued a 14-year-old orphan girl, who was allegedly being forced into flesh trade, from GB Road near Kamla Market in central Delhi. A 42-year-old woman responsible for pushing the girl was arrested, police said.

The minor, of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, came to Delhi in search of a livelihood and was doing petty jobs in Zakir Nagar, where she came in contact with a man, identified only by his first name as Anas, who lured her to a brothel on GB Road, under the pretext of helping her secure a job.

She was handed over to the 42-year-old woman, identified as Anjali alias Meena, according to deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan.

DCP Vardhan said that around 8.30pm on July 12, the police received information about the girl and the informer claimed that she could be rescued if the police acted immediately. Accordingly, an all-women police post team was dispatched along with members of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the girl was rescued, he said.

“The girl was sent to a shelter home after being counselled by the NGO members. The girl revealed that she was handed over to Anjali by Anas three to four days before the rescue. Her medical examination was conducted and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) (ITP) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the Kamla Market police station. Anjali was arrested and sent to judicial custody,” the DCP said.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel from the all-women Shraddhanand Marg police post that has been functioning as part of the Kamla Market police station, primarily to keep a vigil on illegal activities and ensure no minor girl or woman is forced into flesh trade.

Senior police officers said they are trying to track Anas, and questioning him would help ascertain if he was part of a trafficking ring.