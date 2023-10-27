News / Cities / Delhi News / 16-yr-old kills Delhi man for ‘mocking’ him

16-yr-old kills Delhi man for ‘mocking’ him

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2023 06:04 AM IST

A 16-year-old boy stabbed a 19-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi. The suspect was apprehended after the crime. The murder was a result of an altercation between the two, with the victim and his friends allegedly mocking and beating up the suspect. The suspect had been seeking revenge since Monday. The police are now looking for the victim's friends to corroborate the suspect's version of events.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death a 19-year-old man in Welcome area in northeast Delhi on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that the suspect was apprehended after the crime.

Investigators said an altercation between the man and boy led to the murder, adding that the victim and his friends were allegedly mocking the 16-year-old, called him “mental” and beat him up when he objected to their behaviour. (Representational image)

Investigators said an altercation between the man and boy led to the murder, adding that the victim and his friends were allegedly mocking the 16-year-old, called him “mental” and beat him up when he objected to their behaviour.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-easy), Joy Tirkey, said the victim had been identified as Mohammad Shoaib, a resident of Photo Chowk in Welcome. He lived with his family and was unemployed. The suspect is resident of the neighbouring Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome.

According to the police, the Welcome police station received a call at 10.04pm about a stabbing near a park adjoining the neighbourhood imambada. “Shoaib was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” Tirkey said.

Eyewitnesses also told police a fight had led to the murder. “The boy objected to the mocking and pushed back against their behaviour. The victim and two of his friends then beat the boy up,” the DCP added.

The boy was subsequently nabbed from the neighbourhood in the early hours of Friday, and the knife used in the murder was seized from him, the officer said.

Tirkey said that the boy’s interrogation revealed the circumstances leading to his murder. “The boy had been seeking revenge since Monday. On Thursday night he was carrying a knife and accosted Shoaib, who was alone, in the park . A physical fight then ensued between them and the boy stabbed Shoaib to death,” the DCP added. To corroborate the boy’s version, the police are now looking out for Shoaib’s friends who allegedly beat him up, they said.

