16-year-old stabbed to death by five minors in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by at least four boys and a man in Seelampur, northeast Delhi on Friday night over personal enmity. Police said that they have apprehended a minor and arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder, and are searching for the other three. The victim was identified as Rehan Khan, a resident of Maujpur (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Rehan Khan, a resident of Maujpur, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Hareshwar Swami. The arrested accused was identified as Faiz Ali (20), a resident of the same neighbourhood.

Police said that patrolling constable Vipin (single name) found the victim lying in a pool of blood in Central Park in Seelampur between a park bench and the walkway. He immediately informed the local police station.

Police rushed the boy to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered at Seelampur Police Station.

CCTV footage showed five boys attacking the victim with knives. They were all identified after which two were caught in late night raids.

The accused allegedly told police that he, the victim and other minors were all part of a gang in northeast Delhi, but the victim recently broke away and started forming his own gang. So his former gang members decided to kill him, said police.