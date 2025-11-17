17 illegal factories in Narela and Bawana issued notices: DPCC tells NGT

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued showcause notices to 15 industrial units and closure notices to two others in Narela and Bawana industrial clusters when they were found functioning without mandatory consent to operate, the committee told the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT was hearing a plea regarding single-use plastic ban (Representative photo)

The DPCC submission came after the tribunal directed the agency to conduct fresh inspections and check for illegal units manufacturing banned single-use plastic (SUP) items.

While none of the 34 premises showed evidence of SUP production, several factories were found violating consent and hazardous waste norms. In one case, inspectors noted: “During inspection, the unit was found operational and engaged in manufacturing of footwear made with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA).”

NGT was hearing a plea filed by activist Varun Gulati, who said despite a ban on SUP in Delhi since July 2022, these were still being manufactured by at least 36 units in Narela and Bawana.

DPCC in its report dated November 14, said on-ground inspections were held in September and October, with 34 units found operational. Out of these, the committee issued showcause notices under the Air and Water Acts to a total of 17 units that were running without valid permissions. Out of these two factories were flagged for operating without consent and failing to comply with hazardous waste rules and have been served closure notices along with an environmental damage compensation of ₹1 lakh each.

The agency added that the remaining 17 units required no action as they were following norms and no SUP was found there.