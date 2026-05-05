17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy riding pillion on a two-wheeler was allegedly chased and stabbed to death by another juvenile rider near Malikpur in Mukherjee Nagar on Monday morning, police said, adding that the suspect was apprehended. “During enquiry, it was revealed that the 17-year-old was travelling with his friend to Wazirabad for work. On the way, a juvenile suddenly attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the DCP said. (Representational image)

According to police, a purported video of the incident shows the suspect racing toward the 17-year-old who was riding with his friend. The video shows the suspect first stabbing the victim in the back of his head on a moving vehicle, and then attacking him multiple times.

HT could not independently verify the video.

DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said police received a PCR call regarding a stabbing in the morning and police teams were dispatched. They found that the injured person, a resident of JJ Colony in Sangam Park, had been shifted to the hospital by a PCR van.

Police said the injured boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at JPC hospital, and the body was sent for autopsy.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the 17-year-old was travelling with his friend to Wazirabad for work. On the way, a juvenile suddenly attacked him, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” the DCP said.

Police said crime and forensics teams inspected the scene and seized a kitchen knifeused in the crime.

Based on statements from the victim’s friend and locals, the suspect was identified and apprehended near his house.

“The accused told police that the 17-year-old allegedly passed derogatory remarks at him which enraged him and led to the stabbing” said the DCP

A case has been lodged under sections of murder.