Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed and battered to death by 6 minors in Khirki extn

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by six teenagers inside a public park in Khirki Extension near south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. The body was found in in Satpula Park. (HT Photo)

Three of the juvenile assailants, aged between 15 and 17, were apprehended while the remaining three were at large, officers said, adding that two knives used in the murder were recovered from the apprehended teenagers.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the police control room received a call at 7.30 am regarding a dead body lying in Satpula Park. A team from the Malviya Nagar police station arrived on the scene and found the body of an unidentified teenager.

“We saw multiple stab injuries on the stomach, chest, neck, and face. We made local inquiries and identified the deceased boy as a 17-year-old resident of a Malviya Nagar neighbourhood,” said DCP Chowdhary.

The deceased boy, who lived with his grandmother in Malviya Nagar, is survived by his parents and a brother. His uncle said he left home at 6.30 pm on Thursday, saying he was going to Sangam Vihar to meet his father.

“He never reached his father’s house. We tried to contact him at 8.30 pm, but his cellphone was switched off. On Friday morning, some policemen holding photographs of a dead person were inquiring in our neighbourhood about a dead boy’s identity. We saw the photographs and identified him as our nephew,” said the teenager’s uncle.

The investigating team identified three teenagers through technical surveillance and manual intelligence gathering and apprehended them in connection with the murder. One of them told the police that he had hatched the murder plan with five of his friends, all aged under 18, to take revenge against the deceased boy over a fight that had occurred between them a few months ago.

“The apprehended juvenile bought some beer bottles from a wine shop and invited the 17-year-old for a drink to Satpula Park. After a drink, the six attacked the teenager with two knives and stones. He died on the spot. The juvenile assailants fled the scene,” said a police officer involved with the investigation.