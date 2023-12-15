History sheeter shot dead at Danapur court, shooters nabbed

A jailed history sheeter facing multiple cases, including of murders, was shot dead in the crowded Danapur court premises in Bihar’s Patna on Friday by two assailants, who were then caught and thrashed by people before being handed over to the police. The two assailants apprehended after the incident. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

According to police, the incident took place around 2 pm when Abhishek alias Chhote Sarkar, a resident of Sikandarpur in rural Patna and facing a total of 18 criminal cases, was being taken to the court from the police lock-up to be produced in a case. Two assailants fired at him multiple times and were trying to escape but people chased and caught them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Both the assailants were residents of Muzaffarpur and one of them was injured in the incident, police said.

Chhote Sarkar, who took three bullets in the stomach and one on head, was taken to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra, who visited the crime scene, said Sarkar was brought to the Danapur court from Beur Central Jail in Patna to be produced in a murder case. “I have sought a detailed report about the incident,” he said.

According to the SSP, Sarkar was arrested on July 3, 2022, after he fired at the daughter of former Saran MLA Surendra Sharma, who had allegedly hired him and paid ₹20 lakh to eliminate her daughter, who had married a youth of another caste. She narrowly escaped the attack.

During interrogation, Sarkar confessed to killing former Arwal MLA Chitranjan Singh’s brother Shambhu Singh and Gautam Singh in Patrakar Nagar area of Patna on June 1, 2022, and the MLA’s uncle Abhiram Sharma and nephew Dinesh Sharma on April 4, 2022.

The SSP said that one of the injured assailants is undergoing treatment at a hospital and police would question him from all possible angles. “Police carried out raids on the basis of information provided by one of the two arrested assailants. Preliminary investigation suggests that both the assailants, aged between 19 and 21 years, came from Muzaffarpur to commit the crime,” said SSP, who refused to divulge more details.

Cases against Sarkar are lodged at Bihta, Masaurhi, Bikram, Naubatpur, Patrakar Nagar and SK Puri police station in Patna, besides one in Jehanabad district, the SSP said.