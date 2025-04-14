Three minors stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Saturday night, police said, adding that the accused boys have been apprehended. The accused and victim used to go to the same school in the past and the crime took place over a fight in the school. 17-year-old stabbed to death in Govindpuri by ex-school mates

One of the accused alleged that the 17-year-old boy was their senior and had beaten them up, so they wanted to take revenge. According to police, the incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday when the 17-year-old was back home and the group intervened and attacked him near Okhla Estate Road. The three boys, aged 16, allegedly choked the boy and stabbed him multiple times in his neck and abdomen before fleeing the spot.

Police said the locals identified the boy and informed his family who rushed him to Mazidia Hospital near Govindpuri, from where he was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre. He succumbed to his injuries there. Police were informed about the incident at 9.45pm.

The deceased is survived by his father who works as a labour in Kerala. He lived with his mother and younger sister in a JJ colony in Govindpuri. His family said he had recently left studies and was working at a nearby shop to help the family financially. “We knew the boys. It was some old enmity in school. We believe he would have said a few bad words during a fight in the past... How can school children just pick up knives and kill each other over petty and old fights...He had stepped out of the house to get some snacks. When I stepped out of the house, I saw him lying in a pool of blood,” the deceased’s uncle told HT.

Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (southeast) said, “An FIR was immediately registered and teams were sent to nab the accused. They were identified with the help of local witnesses and CCTV footages.”

One of the accused is a school dropout while the two others study in Class 11 at a government school in the area.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of three boys near his house in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Saturday night. Police said the accused and deceased studied at the same school. The accused alleged that the 17-year-old, who’s their school senior, beat them up and they wanted to take revenge.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said all three juveniles, aged 16, have been apprehended in connection with the case with two knives. The deceased was allegedly stabbed multiple times on his neck and abdomen. The accused also choked him while attacking him.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday around 8:30 pm. The deceased, Krish Kumar, was walking back home after work when the group waylaid him, choked him and stabbed him at TA block near Okhla Estate road. The boy was left bleeding on the streets as the accused fled. None of the locals or passersby intervened as the teenagers attacked the boy for at least a minute.

Police said that the locals identified the boy and called Kumar’s family who rushed him to Mazidia Hospital near Govindpuri. The Delhi Police were informed about the incident at 9.45 pm. The caller Vikki, Kumar’s uncle, told police that his nephew was stabbed brutally by a group of local boys who had fled from the locality.

In the meantime, Kumar was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he succumbed to the injuries. Police said doctors told them that Kumar had severe and multiple stab wounds on his neck and abdomen.

Kumar is survived by his father who works as a labour in Kerala. He lived with his mother and younger sister at a JJ colony in Govindpuri area. His family said he had recently left studies and was working at a nearby shop to help the family financially.

Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP (southeast) said, “An FIR was immediately registered and teams were sent to nab the accused. They were identified with the help of local witnesses and CCTV Kumar on the phone. Kumar wanted to settle the issue. However, the accused went to the Okhla Estate Road and stabbed him. While one of the boys held and choked the deceased, the other stabbed him with two knives”

One of the accused is a school dropout while the two others study in 11th standard at a government school in Govindpuri.