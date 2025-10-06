An 18-year-old first-year MBBS student has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by a 20-year-old man and sexually assaulted by two of his friends at a hotel in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused filmed the assault and blackmailed her into further sexual compliance for nearly a month. 18-yr-old MBBS student raped, blackmailed for a month; accused absconding

Police registered a case on Friday and are searching for the suspects, who are all currently absconding, said deputy commissioner of police (north west) Bhisham Singh.

A senior police officer familiar with the case details said that the victim, originally from Jind in Haryana and currently residing in a Delhi hostel, approached authorities on Thursday.

She stated in her complaint that the accused, also from Jind and preparing for competitive exams in north Delhi, had invited her to a hotel room party on September 9 along with two friends. “She said that she knew the accused as he hails from Jind, where the two lived in the same neighbourhood,” said the officer, who asked not to be identified.

A senior police officer familiar with the case details said the woman alleged that the group spiked her drink at the hotel. “After she became incapacitated, the main accused raped her while recording the act, and his two friends sexually assaulted her,” the officer said.

When the victim threatened to report the crime, the suspect allegedly used the video to blackmail her. “She told us that after the September incident, he used the video to blackmail her into multiple subsequent assaults throughout September, threatening to share the footage on social media if she refused,” the officer quoted above said.

The young woman eventually confided in her family, who supported her in approaching police on October 2 to file a complaint. Her statement was recorded, leading to the registration of a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (punishment for rape).

“The woman was counselled and her statement before the magistrate is to be registered. Multiple teams are looking for the accused,” the officer said.

This incident follows a similar case reported in August in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, where a 24-year-old woman alleged gang rape by four men, including a television actor who was subsequently arrested. The woman had alleged that she had gone to a party, where the accused spiked her drinks and raped her.