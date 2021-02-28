19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police
Nineteen passengers were allegedly caught carrying ammunition in their hand baggage during screening at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here this year so far, police said on Sunday.
A senior police official said all such passengers face criminal proceedings under the Arms Act.
He also said it was a matter of concern that despite warnings passengers carry ammunition, knowingly or unknowingly, with them.
From January 1 to February 26, a total of 19 cases, where ammunition was found in the passengers’ baggage during the security check, have been registered at the IGI airport police station under sections of the Arms Act, police said.
A 44-year-old man was caught with 19 live bullets of .32 bore in his hand baggage on February 14, while he intended to travel to Bangalore from the IGI airport by a private airline, according to data shared by police.
A case was registered against him under the Arms Act and during interrogation, he told police that the cartridges belonged to him and he has an arms license which is valid in Karnataka state only, police said.
The man worked as a general manager quality for a Bangalore-based garment factory, they said.
In another instance, a 21-year-old woman passenger, who was travelling from Delhi to Pune on February 14, was caught carrying one live cartridge in her hand baggage during screening at Terminal 2 of the IGI airport, police said.
During interrogation, she told police that she is a housewife and her husband is a constable in the Indian Army and posted at Patiala Cantt. Since she was returning to her native place, she took her husband's trolley bag unaware of the presence of a bullet in the bag which she claimed belonged to her husband, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said as per legal provisions, an FIR is registered against passengers who carry ammunition illegally and without a valid license issued for Delhi or all India. The passenger has to face criminal proceedings before the court of law, he added.
In the last three years -- from 2018 to February 2021, a total of 257 cases were registered under the Arms Act at the IGI airport, police said.
An appeal that announced ‘Carrying Ammunition at Airport is a Non-Bailable Offence’ was circulated in the public domain through various social media platforms of the Delhi Police. Despite issuing such appeals to the public, cases, where cartridges are found in the baggage of the passengers, are still being reported, which is a matter of concern, Ranjan said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi municipal by-polls: Voting underway at 5 MCD wards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weather experts weigh in on why spring gave Delhi a miss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox