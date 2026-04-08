A 19-year-old law student has been apprehended for allegedly mowing down a 41-year-old motorcyclist in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 last week, police said, adding that his mother has been booked for allegedly attempting to shield him and tamper with evidence. 19-yr-old, mother held for GK-1 hit-and-run

On March 31 at around 7.30pm, a speeding sedan rammed a motorcycle, resulting in the rider’s death. According to police, a PCR call was received at the GK 1 police station regarding the accident. On reaching the spot, police found that the car driver had fled the spot.

The victim, identified as Surendra Das, was severely injured in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Das had been working as a cook at a GK residence for 20 years.

“At the time of the incident, he had stepped out to purchase groceries from the market for his employer,” deputy commissioner of police Anant Mittal said in a statement.

With the help of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and inputs from the transport department, the Maruti Ciaz involved in the accident was identified and it was found that the 19-year-old was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. It is registered on his mother’s name, who runs a boutique.

During interrogation, the accused driver said that he was with a friend and a neighbour saw him at the time of the crash, so he panicked and fled the scene, police said. He also told officials that the accident occurred due to his negligent driving.

According to police, the driver was not drunk at the time of the crash.

Police further found that the students’ parents tried to hide the vehicle and get it repaired after the incident. Subsequently, sections related to destruction of evidence and harbouring an offender were also invoked against his mother. Both the accused are being questioned, police said.