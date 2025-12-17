2 brothers shot dead in NE Delhi in illegal arms trade dispute

Two brothers were shot dead in a hail of gunfire in northeast Delhi’s Chauhan Bangar early Tuesday morning, in what police said was a killing carried out by their cousin over a dispute rooted in the illegal arms trade. The attack, which saw more than 40 rounds fired, has sent shockwaves among residents. Nadeem (left) and Fazil. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Fazil Amir, 31, and his older brother Nadeem, 33. Police said they were ambushed around 1.40am while returning from their metal works factory on a scooter. One brother was shot at least 16 times, while the other was shot 15 times, police added.

Their cousin, identified by police only by his first name Asad, along with at least three associates, opened fire on them barely 150 metres from their home, investigators said. The attack was captured on area CCTV cameras.

While the motive behind the case has yet to be established, police are probing an alleged rift between Asad and Nadeem – both of whom were allegedly in the business of smuggling and supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that, at about 1.40am, the Jafrabad police station received information about gunfire in Chauhan Bangar. A police team reached the crime spot and found Fazil’s body riddled with gunshot wounds. His brother, who was still breathing, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park by family members, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 (certain offences) and 27 (using arms) under the Arms Act, said Mishra.

Additional DCP (northeast) Sandeep Lamba said Asad is the prime suspect and added that other attackers had also been identified.

According to police, the two brothers were on a scooter when they were ambushed by Asad and his associates others, who opened fire at them, and subsequently fled. Police said semi-automatic firearms, including two Turkish Zigana pistols, had been used in the shooting. Police also said that at least 41 bullets shells were counted at the spot, but there could be more.

Nadeem, who was physically disabled, was riding pillion, brother-in-law Mursalim told HT. “A local resident informed their brothers, Wasim and Kafil, about bullet injuries to them. Nadeem was still breathing. They rushed him to the hospital but it was too late to save his life. They returned for Fazil but found him dead in the lane.”

Mursalim alleged that the attack had been carried out by Asad, who had differences with Nadeem. However, the two had ironed out their differences just eight hours earlier at a meeting organised by their families. “Both Nadeem and Asad had agreed to end their enmity and not harm each other. But it seems, Asad had some other plans. We don’t know what triggered Asad to kill his cousins just hours after they resolved their conflicts,” said Abdul Majid, a relative.

Mohammad Fazal, who lives runs a tea stall near the scene of the incident, said he had been sleeping when the firing began and he, along with family members, first thought they were hearing firecrackers.

“Then some locals started screaming that two men had been shot. We came out and found empty bullet shells scattered in the lane. Everyone in our locality was frightened after seeing the empty bullets and two injured men.”

Guns and gangsters

According to senior police officers, Asad and Nadeem had been involved in the smuggling and supply of illegal firearms to gangsters and other criminals in Delhi-NCR, especially those active in northeast Delhi.

Nadeem had been booked in at least three firearms smuggling case and had also been arrested in the past. Asad, who also has criminal cases against him, had been released from jail just a month ago.

Officers said that both Nadeem and Asad had worked together around four or five years ago and were allegedly associated with key arms supplier Sheikh Salim, alias Salim Pistol. On the run since 2018, Salim Pistol was arrested from the India-Nepal border in August.

At least two police officers aware of the matter said that, while the exact motive behind the murders has yet to be established, investigators were probing an alleged rift between Nadeem and Asad over the illegal arms and ammunition supply business.

Nadeem had allegedly replaced Asad with Fazil, which had irked Asad, the officers added. Asad also suspected that the two brothers were passing on information about him and fugitive gangster, Mehfooz (alias Bobby Kabootar) to the police. Bobby is a close confidant of jailed gangster Hashim Baba.

“Bobby’s name had emerged in the killing of Nadir Shah, a businessman who was shot dead in full public view outside his gym in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 in September last year by hitmen belonging to jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba. Bobby had played a key role in the disappearance of the firearms used in the shooting,” said a crime branch officer, who asked not to be named.