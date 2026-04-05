2 Delhi ISBTs, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan, to be redeveloped: Inside the plans

The daily footfall at the Anand Vihar facility is expected to increase from 64,000 at present to 117,713 by 2053. At the Sarai Kale Khan facility, the footfall is expected to increase from 10,000 to 19,103 during the same period.

New Delhi: The Delhi transport department has formulated detailed redevelopment plans for the interstate bus terminals ( ISBTs ) at Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar , proposing mixed land use for maximum utilisation and upgrading infrastructure to cater to demands for the next 25 years, officials aware of the developments said.

“The idea behind upgrading both depots is to ensure that the vast space within is optimally utilised for parking of more buses, along with developing additional commercial areas for better non-fare revenue,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

Officials said that the redeveloped Anand Vihar ISBT will be able to manage about 178 buses by 2033, 220 buses by 2043 and 266 buses by 2053 daily, up from the 154 at present. Similarly, the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, which currently has 64 bus bays, will be able to cater to 100 buses daily by 2033, 123 buses by 2043 and 154 buses by 2053. Dedicated bays for boarding, alighting, idle and interstate movement will be demarcated, as per the plan.

Officials said that both projects are currently at the planning stage and will be taken forward once approved by the government.

Anand Vihar The redevelopment of the Anand Vihar ISBT will focus on expanding its capacity while introducing significant commercial and residential components. The proposal outlines a G+1 ISBT structure, integrated with commercial spaces in line with the Master Plan for Delhi 2021.

The ISBT spans 25.20 acre, of which 19.72 acres have been earmarked for redevelopment.

Officials said that 70% of the built-up area, approximately 55,861 square metres, will be dedicated to ISBT operations. The remaining space will be distributed among retail shops and food courts (8%), office spaces (14%), and a budget hotel or “yatri niwas” facility (8%). The total proposed built-up area is about 79,802 square metres.

The proposal also includes the development of residential flats for government accommodation, alongside additional commercial spaces.

“The redevelopment plan for Anand Vihar has been structured to balance transport efficiency with revenue-generating components. The inclusion of commercial areas and residential units will support long-term sustainability of the project and we also need housing infrastructure for the growing staff pool,” said Singh.

Sarai Kale Khan The Sarai Kale Khan ISBT redevelopment is being planned under a transit-oriented development framework, with a focus on seamless integration with multiple transport modes in the area, including metro, rail and regional transit systems.

Officials said that the project will follow a DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) model and include construction of the ISBT, development of real estate components and long-term operation and maintenance. It is expected to cost around ₹7,600 crore.

Developmental works are planned across 557,000 sqm of 36.19 acres. Officials said that the Sarai Kale Khan redevelopment is being designed as a major multimodal hub, given its proximity to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. “The aim is to create a unified transport hub with efficient passenger interchange,” the transport minister said.

The concession period for the project is proposed at 30 years for ISBT operations and 90 years for the real estate component. Construction timelines have been estimated at 24 months for the ISBT and 48 months for the real estate development.