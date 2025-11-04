A 65-year-old woman, a United Kingdom citizen of Indian origin, was allegedly robbed of her bag containing cash in both rupees and pounds by two bike-borne men in Mayur Vihar on October 28, police said on Monday, adding that the accused have been arrested. 2 held for robbing NRI woman in Mayur Vihar

Additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Vineet Kumar said that the accused were identified as Rohit Kumar, 26, resident of Mandoli Extension and Mukul Kumar, 24, resident of Trilokpuri. The accused had three cases registered against them.

Police said that the incident was reported at Pandav Nagar police station. The complainant said that the woman was taking a stroll near Maitri Apartment in Mayur Vihar when the accused snatched her handbag from behind.

“The bag contained gold jewellery, ₹50,000 cash, 300 Pounds, important documents, debit and credit cards, and other personal belongings,” the officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case under section 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS, was registered at PS Pandav Nagar, East District.

More than 150 CCTV cameras were scanned along a stretch of approximately 15 kilometres, covering metro routes, market lanes, and adjoining areas to establish the movement of the accused. With the help of technical and manual surveillance, the police were able to identify the accused, the officer added.

Acting on a tip-off, the investigating team laid a trap and apprehended the accused and seized the bike used in the crime. “Both confessed to their involvement in the said snatching-cum-robbery which led to the recovery of the stolen articles. Further investigation is ongoing,” Kumar said.

The accused have been active snatchers since 2021. A gold ring, a gold necklace, 135 Pounds, mobile phone, passport and other documents have been recovered, police added.

In April 2025, two men were arrested in the capital for snatching a New Zealand citizen’s bag containing a passport and other valuables.

At least one incident of snatching is reported every two hours in the capital, according to the Delhi Police data. The data highlights the persistent threat of street crimes that continue to endanger residents across age and class. However, the data indicates a decline in reported snatching cases in recent years. In 2021, 9,383 incidents were recorded, followed by 8,387 in 2022, 7,886 in 2023, and 6,493 in 2024. Till June this year, 2,503 cases have been reported, police said.